Social media
Damian White
Damian White
Damian WhiteIndustry Expert
Damian White joined Noor Bank as Treasurer in February 2014. In this role, he is responsible for the trading activities of the Bank, managing the investment portfolio and the sale of market-based products to the Banks customers. He is also responsible for asset and liability management of the Banks balance sheet and is chairman of its Asset and Liability Committee.Damian has been in the Gulf since January 2009 having previously spent 5 years as group treasurer of Al Rajhi Bank, based in Riyadh. Before moving to the Middle East, he was Head of Group Funding at National Australia Bank, Melbourne, with primary responsibility for raising approximately $30 billion of capital and term funding from global markets annually. Prior to this, he was head of the funding desk at Lehman Brothers Treasury, based in London.Whites working career began with eight years of service as an infantry officer in the Australian Regular Army. He holds an MBA from Melbourne Business School and a Queens Commission from the Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia.
MARKETS

GCC issuances tend to fare better than emerging markets peers during a risk-off mode

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

2

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

3

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

4

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

5

Modi's party set to lose power in crucial Indian state after alliance setback

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard