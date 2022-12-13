Social media
Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, is a pioneer within the blockchain industry with his contributions to Web3 as the CEO and co-founder of Binance — the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, which includes the largest digital-asset exchange by trading volume.

CZ launched Binance in July 2017 as a cryptocurrency exchange driven by a vision of providing a simple, usable platform for people to trade digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

CZ plays a key role in engaging with global governments and regulators to bring about greater mass adoption of the technology, as well as to advance the interests of wider society, and help citizens navigate the digital future.

Six rules to build healthy centralised exchanges

Capital demand upsurge to further drive Saudi banks’ performance

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

LISTEN: What does 2023 hold for Egypt's venture capital market?

First Abu Dhabi Bank - The brand new FAB APP is live

PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook: Risk-off, Yield-on

Amid Uncertainty, Value Returns to Bonds

