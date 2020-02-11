Social media
Anir Chatterji
Anir Chatterji
Anir ChatterjiIndustry Expert
Anir Chatterji leads the Middle East Immigration and Employment practice at PwC. He has over 12 years of experience in the employment and immigration industry. Anir is experienced with delivering immigration services, including risk and compliance, to multinational corporations, SMEs, and private high net worth individuals for a number of jurisdictions. Anir also has substantial experience in the finance sector, having led an immigration programme on-site for a multinational bank for a few years and having delivered corporate immigration services for top-ranked immigration practices. Anir is currently focusing on aligning government policy with corporate business strategy for leading global companies in the MENA region. Anir is also dedicated to delivering technological solutions for the management of risk and compliance associated with mobility and HR practices. He also has experience in liaising with immigration authorities to provide detailed representations looking at the wider context of immigration to secure exceptional immigration routes for clients.
ECONOMY

Emiratisation in the UAE

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

2

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

3

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

4

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

5

Modi's party set to lose power in crucial Indian state after alliance setback

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard