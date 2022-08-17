Is the global inflationary environment having an impact on GCC economies?

Alexander PerjessyVice-President, Senior Analyst at Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group
Based in Dubai, Alexander Perjéssy has lead analyst responsibilities for a number of sovereigns in the Middle East, including most of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and several regional multilateral institutions.
Prior to joining Moody’s in November 2017, Alex worked for two years as senior economist at the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Alex holds an MA in Economics from the University of Maryland and a BA in Economics from Middlebury College.