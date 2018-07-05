Ajman University’s Bachelor of Pharmacy receives International Certification from ACPE
Ajman University’s Bachelor of Pharmacy program has been granted International Certification by the US-based Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE).
According to the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the official number of pharmacy schools outside the United States is 1,945. As one of only 11 non-American universities to earn ACPE certification, AU is proudly part of an elite 0.6% of pharmacy colleges with these credentials.
Dr. Karim Seghir, AU Chancellor pointed out, while expressing his pride at this noble achievement, “The ACPE Certification — the most sought-after status for any pharmacy college around the world — is an objective testimony to the top quality of the teaching and research taking place at Ajman University and the College of Pharmacy, relative to international standards. It is an indication of the high caliber of the faculty, staff students, alumni and partners of the University and its College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. We are very proud of this achievement, which places AU’s College of Pharmacy in the top 11 colleges outside the US and in the top 6 colleges in the Arab World and on par with the best in the world. This accomplishment strengthens AU’s positioning on the global map of higher education, which is an integral part of our strategic goals. ”
Dr. Nageeb Hassan, Dean College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences elaborated that pharmacy education in the Arab world is gaining momentum and students are seeking this specialization because of its diverse job opportunities. This certification is a privilege and responsibility that ensures our BPharm program holds up to international standards.
About ACPE:
ACPE sets standards for the education of pharmacists -to prepare them for the delivery of pharmacist-provided patient care. Since 1932, ACPE has worked with educational institutions and organizations to assure excellence is available for people in the pharmacy profession.© Press Release 2018
