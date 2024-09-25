WASHINGTON-- The United States and the United Arab Emirates have re-affirmed the growing partnership between the two countries and discussed joint efforts to promote a more secure, stable and prosperous Middle East.

A readout released by the White House, early on Tuesday, indicated that the common pledge at these levels came during a meeting that grouped Vice President Harris with the visiting UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The Vice President welcomed the UAE's continued leadership and close partnership with the United States on advanced technology, including the safe, secure, and trustworthy use of artificial intelligence, as well as our shared efforts on strategic investments, diversifying supply chains, and space exploration. They discussed the immense potential of "our two countries to secure the future and generate prosperity for our people and the world." The two leaders also reaffirmed the continued importance of the strong defense partnership between the United States and the UAE for each country's security and for regional stability.

Moreover, they discussed the war in Gaza and efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal, and the Vice President underscored the importance of protecting innocent civilians and sustaining the flow of life saving humanitarian assistance.

Furthermore, they broached the importance of continued coordination to bring this war to an end and plan for the "day after."

The talks also touched on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and "our work to prevent the conflict from escalating and reach a diplomatic solution that would allow populations on both sides of the border to return to their homes." Vice President Harris raised her deep concerns about the conflict in Sudan, which has displaced nearly 10 million people and left 25 million in need of humanitarian aid. She expressed alarm at the millions of individuals who have been displaced by the war and the atrocities committed by the belligerents against the civilian population.

She underscored the critical importance of getting the warring parties to the table, ending the conflict, and allowing unfettered humanitarian access. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to de-escalate the conflict, alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan, ensure humanitarian assistance reaches the Sudanese people, and prevent Sudan from attracting transnational terrorist networks once again.

