British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday it welcomes certainty around climate policy following media reports that the government plans to postpone a ban on new petrol and diesel car sales by five years to 2035.

"Our plans are on track and we welcome certainty around legislation for the end of sale of petrol and diesel powered cars," a spokesperson for the Tata Motors-owned company said. (Reporting by Nick Carey and William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Sarah Young)



