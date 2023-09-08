NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that it was not his place to tell India what position it should take on Russia's war in Ukraine, in an interview to news agency ANI.

"It's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity," Sunak said when asked about India's stance.

India has avoided blaming Moscow for the war and has called for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. The Financial Times reported on Friday that Sunak would urge his Indian counterpart to "call out" Russia on the war.

