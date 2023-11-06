National Grid said on Monday it was speeding up the connection of up to 20 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy projects to its electricity transmission and distribution networks in England and Wales.

The company, which runs Britain's energy systems, said 19 battery energy storage projects worth around 10 GW on its transmission network would be offered dates to plug in, averaging four years earlier than their current agreement. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



