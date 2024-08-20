Malaysia's Petronas, the UAE's ADNOC and UK-headquartered Storegga announced on Tuesday the signing of a Joint Study and Development Agreement (JSDA) to evaluate the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions storage capabilities of saline aquifers and the construction of carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities in the Penyu basin, offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

The agreement is targeting at least 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of CO2 capture and storage capacity by 2030 and its scope includes a CO2 shipping and logistics study, geophysical and geomechanical modelling, reservoir simulation and containment research while exploring the application of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance storage capacity, according to an ADNOC press statement.

The JSDA’s activities are provisionally scheduled to begin later this year, the statement noted.

ADNOC is targeting a carbon capture capacity of 10 mtpa by 2030.



