Ukraine, a major global grain producer, has harvested almost 74 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said the output included 53.8 million tons of grain and 20.2 million tons of oilseeds. The harvest will end late this year, depending on the weather.

The volume included 22.4 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 23.7 million tons of corn and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry said farmers had harvested 4.5 million tons of rapeseed, 11.6 million tons of sunseed and 4.8 million tons of soybeans.




