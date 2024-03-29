Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydro power plants in central and western Ukraine, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday, in the latest barrage targeting the country's already damaged power infrastructure.

"During the night, the Russians struck again at energy facilities in a massive and combined attack," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged."

Regional officials said Russian forces had attacked infrastructure in the Kamianske district near the city of Dnipro. At least one person was wounded, they added.

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko also said power facilities in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy were attacked.

"Electricity generation facilities were targeted by drones and missiles," Gelushchenko said on Facebook.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal later said in a statement that energy facilities in six Ukrainian regions had been attacked. He said Ukraine needs more air defence systems to secure critical infrastructure and protect the population.

The Ukrainian military said its air force had destroyed 58 Russia-launched attack drones overnight from a total of 60, along with 26 of 39 missiles.

"The enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike against the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack drones," the commander said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukrainian television said explosions were heard in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi as well as the city of Dnipro as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space.

DTEK, NAFTOGAZ UNDER FIRE

The largest private power firm, DTEK, said its three thermal power plants had come under attack.

"The equipment was severely damaged," it said on Telegram. "After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly started to repair the damage."

Ukrainian power distributor Yasno said this week that DTEK lost about half its capacity following Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukrainian state-run Naftogaz oil and gas firm also said its facilities had come under attack on Friday morning.

"(Russian attacks) targeted Naftogaz Group's facilities, but there was no serious damage," it said in a statement, giving no more details. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Miral Fahmy, Clarence Fernandez and Gareth Jones)



