Ukraine would require from $10 billion-$30 billion in annual investment in the next decade to be able to rebuild its war-ravaged economy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday. Shmyhal said that better logistics and access to foreign markets were key to support further growth in the economy which expanded by 4.4% in the first four months of the year. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Olena Harmash Editing by Peter Graff)

