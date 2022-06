Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences already handed down to Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during Russia's invasion which began on Feb. 24, she said on television. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)



Reuters