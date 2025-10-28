Britain said on Tuesday it had unlocked 6.4 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) in trade and investment agreements with Saudi Arabia, following finance minister Rachel Reeves' meetings in Riyadh aimed at deepening economic ties with Gulf nations.

The deal includes 5 billion pounds in export finance from UK Export Finance for projects in Saudi Arabia which will help British companies win contracts, the government said. There were also multi-million-pound investment deals involving Aberdeen Investcorp, Barclays, HSBC and UK artificial intelligence firm Quantexa, the statement added.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

