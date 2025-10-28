Britain's trade minister said on Tuesday that he expected "soon" to conclude a trade deal with the Gulf countries ahead of a meeting this week.

"There's just a few tiny things that are significant, but tiny things, that we need to resolve," Chris Bryant told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. He said that he was travelling to Kuwait and would meet with Gulf States on Wednesday. "We've made another offer to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), and I'm hopeful that we will be able to get that over the line."

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Escritt)