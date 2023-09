The speaker of Britain's House of Commons will make a 'brief statement' in parliament at 1330 GMT on Monday on media reports related to allegations of spying, the lower house of parliament said.

Media have reported that two people were arrested earlier this year on suspicion of spying for China, with the Sunday Times saying one of them was a researcher in the British parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)