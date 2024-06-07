PHOTO
British house prices edged down by 0.1% in May from April, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had mostly expected an increase of 0.2% on the month. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by William James)
