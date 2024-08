LONDON: British public borrowing was 3.101 billion pounds ($4.04 billion) in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast of 1.5 billion pounds for public sector net borrowing, excluding state-controlled banks.

($1 = 0.7680 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout and Kate Holton)