British businesses expect to raise output prices at a slower pace over the coming year than they did a month ago although their expectations for consumer price inflation rose, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

Businesses surveyed in May expect to raise prices by 5.1% over the coming year, down from 5.9% in April's survey.

CPI was expected to be 5.9% in a year's time, up from 5.6% in April's survey.

The May survey of more than 2,000 businesses took place between May 5 and May 19, before the release of April inflation data which showed less of a fall than economists had forecast. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)



