Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said it plans to set incentives for London's Heathrow to invest in its operations and provide high-quality service as part of the regulator's periodic review, days after a closure at the airport rocked airlines.

The CAA's review and guidance look into several aspects of how Heathrow, a major global travel hub, functions and develops: from investments, to airline charges, to environmental impact, and preparedness to handle a crisis.

The watchdog said on Thursday that under its latest regulatory review which would look into operations from 2027 to 2031, the CAA would also "carefully consider the rules on resilience after the closure of Heathrow Airport on 21 March 2025."

Heathrow Airport was closed for all of last Friday after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out its power, disrupting flight schedules around the world.

