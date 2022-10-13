Travelport, a global technology company that powers bookings for thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, has announced several new supplier connections are delivering more content to travel retailers on Travelport+.

Travelport’s new and expanded agreements with Booking.com and Hertz will now bring more options for accommodation rates and car rentals to retailers using Travelport+, and Travelport-connected agencies will also gain access to more options from Air France-KLM and Lufthansa Group NDC content at the end of 2022.

“This is the fourth chapter in our delivery of Travelport+, where we’re giving agents access to more supplier options and fuelling their ability to sell more air, hotel, and car offers as we broaden and expand our content catalog,” said Jen Catto, Chief Marketing Officer at Travelport.

“This update also helps our supplier partners reach even more of the right customers, with the ability to tailor products to drive sales through the indirect retail channel. As with everything we build, with the end traveller in mind, more options mean a more relevant customer experience.”

More Air Content

As the demand for travel surges, Travelport is ensuring that travel retailers have more options readily available for their customers by providing even more content to help ensure everyone gets the best possible retailing experience.

Air France-KLM NDC content is being introduced on Travelport+, and Travelport will also be starting the rollout of Lufthansa Group NDC content in 2022. Travelport is also adding three new airlines to the platform – Congo Airways, FlyGTA and US-Bangla Airlines, along with 11 new ancillaries, and four more airlines now offer Branded Fares.

More Hotel Choices

Travelport’s new partnership with Booking.com unlocks a new range of rates across 140,000 hotel properties accessible through the Travelport+ platform, and will grow to over one million properties in early 2023. Travelport is also standardizing more hotel content to make workflows easier for developers and agents, so that retailers and travellers benefit from more property and room choice, easier searches, and superior clarity on rates.

Jeremy Cornuau, Director Global Distribution Partnerships at Booking.com commented: “By offering travel retailers a wider range of rates for accommodation properties on Travelport+, we are making it easier for them to search and book the most desirable options. With more information and more choices all in one place, together, we’re creating a smarter, simpler shopping experience for everyone.”

More Car Rental Options

As car rental prices are a key focus area for many travellers, Travelport+ is now offering Hertz pre-paid car rental rates through an expanded content distribution partnership. Travel retailers using Travelport+ will now have more revenue-generating opportunities with car rentals booked through the platform and be able to provide a better customer experience with greater traveller satisfaction.

Cheryl Reynolds, Senior Director – Distribution Strategy and Revenue Integrity at Hertz commented: “We are delighted to provide Hertz prepaid rates on Travelport+. This additional content will further our relationships with our mutual agency partners and ensure customers have a choice when selecting the ideal product for their travels.”

Simplifying Exchanges

In addition to an expanding travel content offering, Travelport is heavily focused on making the process of managing exchanges even easier for agents using the Travelport+ platform. In the coming months, customers that have upgraded to Travelport+ will have access to Travelport’s next generation Automated Exchanges, which automates complex manual ticket-change tasks and simplifies trip management. With its tremendously improved graphical workflow, Automated Exchanges will dramatically lower costs and preserve valuable time for both agents and travellers.

