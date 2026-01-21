PHOTO
PARIS - Europe must wake up in the face of threats of fresh tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump if Europe does not let him take over Greenland, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.
"Europe must stand firm and defend itself, and Europe can also wake up and play its own cards," Villeroy told France 2 television.
Villeroy said fresh tariffs by the U.S. would weaken economic growth for all parties involved but that their impact on European inflation should be rather muted.
