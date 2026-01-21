PARIS - Europe must ‍wake up ‍in the face ​of threats of fresh ⁠tariffs by U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump if Europe ‌does not let him take over ⁠Greenland, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said ⁠on Wednesday.

"Europe must ​stand firm and defend itself, and ‍Europe can also wake ​up and play its own cards," Villeroy told France 2 television.

Villeroy said fresh tariffs by the U.S. would weaken economic growth for all parties involved ⁠but that their ‌impact on European inflation should be ‌rather muted.

(Reporting ⁠by Dominique Vidalon; Editing ⁠by Bernadette Baum)