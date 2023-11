Sweden's government on Thursday said it aimed to build the equivalent of two new conventional nuclear reactors by 2035 to meet an expected surge in demand for power from industry and transport in the coming years.

By 2045 the government wants to have the equivalent of 10 new reactors, some of which are likely to be small modular reactors (SMRs), which are smaller than conventional reactors. (Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by David Goodman )