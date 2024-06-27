Geneva: Thunderstorms and heavy rains have caused flooding in Switzerland near Basel, in Geneva, and in the canton of Vaud on Lake Geneva, local authorities reported.

Tuesday night, police in the canton south of Basel received several hundred reports of flooded basements, power outages and other water damage. On Wednesday, the situation calmed down.

In Geneva, severe thunderstorms and heavy rains led to a two-hour suspension of flight operations.

Last week, a landslide after heavy rainfall swept away three houses in the eastern canton of Graubünden and destroyed part of the A13 motorway, an important route through the Alps.

Of four missing people, one woman was rescued and a man found dead. The other two individuals remain missing.

