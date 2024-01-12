PHOTO
The Spanish government agreed on Friday with the country's main unions to raise the minimum wage by 5% this year, Deputy Labour Minister Joaquin Perez Rey told reporters. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
Deputy Labour Minister Joaquin Perez Rey told reporters
PHOTO
The Spanish government agreed on Friday with the country's main unions to raise the minimum wage by 5% this year, Deputy Labour Minister Joaquin Perez Rey told reporters. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.