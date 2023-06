Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 0.9% in April from the same month a year earlier, official data from the country's national statistics institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 1.5% increase in April.

INE revised down the year-on-year figure for the month of March to a 4.1% increase from a previous 4.5%. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)