Several people were injured after two trains collided at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands of Scotland on Friday, police said.

British media reported that one of the trains involved was the record-breaking, century-old Flying Scotsman, the first steam train to reach over 100 miles an hour.

"Two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital. A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing," Police Scotland said in a statement.

The two trains collided at around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) in the station 600 miles (965 kilometres) north of the British capital London, the statement said.

ScotRail, an operator of train services in Scotland, said on X that "due to the emergency services responding to an incident on a private railway near the mainline, we're currently unable to run any trains through Aviemore station while they work".

In August 2020, an early morning service from Aberdeen to Glasgow came off the tracks killing three people near the town of Stonehaven, northeast Scotland, after a landslip caused by heavy rain.

The company that owns and manages UK rail infrastructure was slapped with a multimillion-pound fine after admitting health and safety failings over the derailment.