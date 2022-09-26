Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the Westminster parliament to be recalled to hold an emergency session after financial markets continued to reverberate following Friday's mini-budget.

"It's hard to overstate the scale of the economic crisis caused by Friday's UK budget," she said on Twitter. "While the very richest get tax cuts, ordinary people - already hit by soaring inflation - are about to be hit by rising interest rates.

"The House of Commons should be in emergency session now." (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)