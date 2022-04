Russian state conglomerate Rostec is in talks with Germany's Daimler over an acquisition of its stake in truckmaker Kamaz, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Rostec head Sergey Chemezov.

Daimler Truck froze its business in Russia in February following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, suspending its cooperation with Kamaz, Russia's largest truckmaker.

