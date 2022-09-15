* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, touching a more than three-week high in early trade, with the market focused on Friday's central bank rate meeting.

At 0726 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 59.82, earlier touching 59.5025, its strongest showing since Aug. 22. It had gained 0.5% to trade at 59.64 versus the euro.

This year, the rouble has been the world's best-performing currency, buoyed by emergency capital controls rolled out by the central bank in a bid to halt a mass sell-off after Feb. 24 when Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russian consumer prices fell for a 10th straight week, data showed on Wednesday, a decline that may cement expectations that the Bank of Russia will cut its key interest rate for the sixth time this year on Friday.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to cut by 50 basis points to 7.5%, to encourage lending as inflation continues to slow.

However, other Wednesday data showed Russian households' inflationary expectations, an indicator the central bank watches closely, rose for the second month running in September, something that could lead to a more cautious rate move.

"We had expected a rate cut on Friday of 100 basis points before publication, however now we are leaning towards a cut of only 50 basis points," said Igor Rapokhin, chief debt market strategist at SberCIB Investment Research.

"At the same time, we are maintaining our forecast that the key rate will be 6.5% at the end of the year."

Russian stock indexes were edging lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% to 1,280.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,432.2 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Heinrich)



