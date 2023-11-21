One person was killed and six were wounded in overnight missile attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Missiles hit a hospital in the town of Selidove and a coal mine, Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service.

"Two buildings of the hospital were damaged, six civilians were injured. There may be victims under the rubble, search operations continue," Klymenko said.

One worker was killed in the attack on the coal mine, he said.

"Four buildings, 19 vehicles and a power line were damaged. 39 miners were trapped underground. As of now, all miners have been brought to the surface," he said.

Reuters was not able to verify the report.

Invading Russian forces have occupied much of Donetsk and Russia has said it intends to take over the whole region. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Robert Birsel)



