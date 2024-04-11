PHOTO
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday killed two people and injured at least four more, the regional governor said. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
PHOTO
