Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam in a Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine "in a panic", Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

"The occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Reservoir in a panic - this is an obvious act of terrorism and a war crime, which will be evidence in an international tribunal," it said in a statement on Telegram. (Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)