PHOTO
Russian air defence systems destroyed eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles launched at targets in Crimea, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014
PHOTO
Russian air defence systems destroyed eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles launched at targets in Crimea, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.