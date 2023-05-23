May 23 (Reuters) - The rouble hovered not far from 80 to the dollar on Tuesday, staying in the same range as in the past week, with upcoming month-end tax payments likely to buttress the Russian currency in coming sessions.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 80.27 and was unchanged at 86.69 versus the euro. It was steady against the yuan at 11.37 .

Month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, should provide the rouble with some support. Those taxes are due on May 29.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $76.00 a barrel.

Improved oil prices and the upcoming increased supply of foreign currency as exporters prepare for tax payments should see the rouble strengthen on Tuesday, Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% to 1,032.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 2,632.5 points.

Shares in Russia's top gold producers have been under pressure in recent sessions after the imposition of Western sanctions on some of their operations.

