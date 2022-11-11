Romania's consumer price inflation rose to 15.32% on the year in October from 15.88% the previous month, in line expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 15.4% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 1.28% on the month in October, with food prices up 2.29%, non-food prices up 0.8% and services up 0.7%. (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou, Anastasiia Kozlova and Tristan Chabba in Gdansk)



