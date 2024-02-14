Romania's consumer price inflation was at +7.41% on the year in January from 6.61% the previous month, exceeding expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 7.30% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 1.10% on the month in January, with food prices up 5.64%, non-food prices up 7.36% and services up 10.91%. (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)



