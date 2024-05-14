Romania's consumer price inflation dropped to 5.90% on the year in April from 6.61% the previous month, below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 6.20% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 0.08% on the month in April, with food prices up 0.37%, non-food prices down 0.35% and services up 0.63%. (Reporting by Marta Maciag and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)



