Romania's central bank raised its annual inflation forecast for this year, driven in part by wage pressures and high inflationary expectations, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

The bank expects inflation of 4.9% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 4.7%. It sees inflation at 3.5% at end-2025, unchanged from the previous estimate, at the upper range of its 1.5%-3.5% target. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish)