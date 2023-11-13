Romania's consumer price inflation was at +8.07% on the year in October from +8.83% the previous month, below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Monday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at +8.15% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 0.57% on the month in October, with food prices up 0.71%, non-food prices up 0.39% and services up 0.79%. (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)



