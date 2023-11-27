Romania expects the European Commission to approve its pending contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy projects by January, the energy ministry's deputy secretary general Catalin Balan said on Monday.

Earlier this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which is helping the ministry build the legal framework for the scheme said it would be operational by August, but Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja told Reuters the first CfD auctions were most likely to happen in 2024.

The European Union state will launch its first auction for 2 GW worth of onshore wind and solar energy projects to be funded through CfDs, a low-carbon energy-support scheme which allows the price for electricity to be set at an agreed level. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by Alan Charlish)



