President Vladimir Putin has arrived for his first-ever presidential visit to Chukotka in Russia's Far East, Russian state media reported on Wednesday.

Putin has arrived in Anadyr, the local capital of the Chukotka region.

Chukotka is the easternmost region of Russia, with a maritime border on the Bering Strait with the U.S. state of Alaska.

(Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Reuters in Moscow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)