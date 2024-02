Portugal's public debt fell to 98.7% of gross domestic product last year from 112.4% in 2022, the central bank said on Thursday, marking the first time since 2009 that the ratio was below 100%.

Public debt totalled 263 billion euros ($283.88 billion)in 2023, the Bank of Portugal added. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)