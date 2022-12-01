The downturn in the Polish manufacturing sector slowed in November, a survey showed, although the sector remained deep in contraction territory with orders and output falling rapidly due to the economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 43.4 in November from 42.0 in October, but remained below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 42.9.

"The Polish manufacturing sector undoubtedly remains mired in a deep downturn, with economic uncertainty, the war in Ukraine and high inflation all serving to undermine demand, sales, and production," said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"However, the PMI, and for that matter indices for a number of key variables, improved during November, with confidence rising and a steep drop in input cost inflation also recorded."

Despite these positive factors, firms continued to cut jobs due to reduced order books.

Output declined sharply and new orders dropped for the sixth month in a row.

Nevertheless, confidence in the future improved, rising to a six-month high due to hopes of better product availability and investment in productive capabilities, the survey said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra)



