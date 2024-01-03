The West should tighten sanctions against Russia and provide Kyiv with long-range missiles in response to Moscow's latest shelling of Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday.

Russia pounded Ukraine's two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance.

"We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers," Sikorski wrote on social media platform X. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



