Norway aims to raise its defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2026, in line with a long-held goal among members of the NATO alliance, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday.

Norway's defence spending is this year expected to amount to just over 1.4% of GDP, according to government budget projections. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)