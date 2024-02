Norway plans to donate a further ten launch units and four fire control centres of the air defence system NASAMS to Ukraine, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Friday.

NASAMS are made by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen. The cost of the delivery is estimated at 3.45 billion Norwegian crowns ($325.92 million), it added. ($1 = 10.5853 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)