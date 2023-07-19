PHOTO
HELSINKI: Finland's Nordea is buying the Norwegian customer and private banking business of Danske Bank, the Finnish bank said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen)
