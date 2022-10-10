Moldova said three cruise missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine had violated Moldovan air space on Monday, and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to explain.

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.

He said Moldova condemned in the "strongest possible terms" the violation of its airspace and also condemned "Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine." (Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



